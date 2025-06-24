Lu Dlamini to release ‘Gido’ – South African composer, vocalist, and traditional instrumentalist Lu Dlamini invites the world to experience ‘Gido.’ A personal and deeply moving new album that transcends music. A living archive of love, resilience, and the enduring philosophy of Ubuntu.

Set for official online release on 27 May 2025 and a live launch at The Playhouse Company in Durban on 27 June 2025, ‘Gido‘ is more than an album. It is a tribute to Lu’s late mother, Kitomena “Gido” uMakhuzwayo. Her mother’s life lessons are the spiritual backbone of this project. Blending rich South African jazz influences with the evocative sounds of indigenous instruments like the Umakhweyana, ‘Gido‘ offers a journey that is as timeless as it is contemporary.

“This album is an ode to my mother and a call for unity. It carries the weight of history and the hope for a better, kinder future,” shares Lu Dlamini.

More about ‘Gido’

The name ‘Gido’ carries rich historical resonance, derived from her mother’s name ‘Kitomena.’ This name was imnspired by the vibrant community of ‘Kitomena.‘ (Cato Manor) A place known for its cultural harmony before it was torn apart by the apartheid regime. Like Sophiatown and District Six, it stood as a symbol of unity. This is the spirit this album seeks to rekindle.

“This is not music for the sake of music. It’s a call to listen with our hearts. To remember that we are bound together by our shared humanity,” says Lu Dlamini.

Featuring collaborations with some of South Africa’s finest musical talents, such as Dr. Madala Kunene, Steve Newman, Andile Yenana, Marius Botha, Riley Giandhari, Zibusiso Makhathini, Qadasi, and Ntobeko Shandu, ‘Gido’ masterfully fuses ancient and modern sounds.

The album journeys through untold stories and histories. From songs that honour the resilience of South Africa’s “lost generation” to spiritual invocations calling for peace, unity. The healing of old wounds. Tracks like ‘Lwaphela uvalo‘ and ‘Gandhi Shembe Dube‘ remind us that history is not a burden. It is a bridge, connecting us to a future shaped by compassion and understanding.

Special thanks goes out to SAMRO for their support in bringing this vision to life.

