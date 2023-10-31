3
15
9
1
44
32
10
45
22
46
11
7
43
8
34
39
29
31
18
33
40
35
16
50
14
21
23
48
5
30
47
49
20
37
25
4
2
26
38
13
24

Manchester United XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup

139 Less than a minute


Erik ten Hag will hope to have a key man back in midfield for the Magpies’ visit


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Rory McIlroy’s Memorial challenge fades as countryman Tom McKibbin wins on DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy’s Memorial challenge fades as countryman Tom McKibbin wins on DP World Tour

Zim begs for Mozambique assistance on Kadewere, Munetsi

YouTube live stream, how to get tickets and race schedule in full

YouTube live stream, how to get tickets and race schedule in full

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino planning to ‘reinforce and energise’ academy after summer sales

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino planning to ‘reinforce and energise’ academy after summer sales

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo