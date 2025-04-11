15
4
22
11
29
26
40
1
3
10
46
16
5
20
35
23
37
24
2
8
25
31
9
39
43
38
49
18
34
14
44
33
30
13
32
48
Matheus Cunha latest: Vitor Pereira reveals big decision on Wolves star before Tottenham clash

Matheus Cunha latest: Vitor Pereira reveals big decision on Wolves star before Tottenham clash

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
339 Less than a minute


The Wolves forward has missed the last four games due to suspension and will have to wait for his reintroduction


Source link

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man City vs Newcastle LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City vs Newcastle LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-03-16
How Crystal Palace could be forced to change after Eberechi Eze injury

How Crystal Palace could be forced to change after Eberechi Eze injury

2023-10-03
Tottenham investigating Yves Bissouma laughing gas video as midfielder issues apology

Tottenham investigating Yves Bissouma laughing gas video as midfielder issues apology

2024-08-12
Wonderful Woodrow salvages Luton a dramatic point at Palace with stoppage time header

Wonderful Woodrow salvages Luton a dramatic point at Palace with stoppage time header

2024-03-09
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo