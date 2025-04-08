Meet Bluey at Gateway Theatre of Shopping – Calling all Bluey fans! The loveable, energetic blue heeler is making her first-ever trip to Durban! There’s only one place to meet her! Gateway Theatre of Shopping. From Tuesday 29 April to Sunday 4 May, families can enjoy an exclusive Bluey meet and greet experience, offering children the magical opportunity to see their favourite pup in real life.

This exciting event will take place daily from 12 noon till 4 PM in the food court. (Cinema level) Little fans can high-five Bluey, snap a photo and immerse themselves in the playful world of the heeler family. Free entry and no bookings required! This promises a delightful holiday outing for families looking to create unforgettable moments together.

“As the leading shopping and entertainment destination in the region, we are beyond excited to host Bluey’s first-ever visit to Durban,” says Ayesha Sewbaran, Marketing Manager at Gateway. “We love creating moments that bring families together and this exclusive experience is sure to bring joy to fans of all ages. We are so thrilled to bring the excitement of meeting Bluey right here to Gateway!”

To make the experience even more rewarding, shoppers can collect special voucher booklets. These are filled with exclusive deals from selected Gateway stores. Plus, families looking to take home a piece of the fun can explore stores that stock official Bluey merchandise, perfect for little fans eager to continue the adventure at home.

Reach for a Dream to join priority queue for Bluey

Gateway is also adding a heartwarming touch to the experience. On 29 April, the mall will host children from Reach for a Dream. The organisation grants wishes to children facing life-threatening illnesses. They will be part of an exclusive priority queue, giving them a special moment with Bluey.

With limited daily meet and greet slots available, families are encouraged to arrive early to secure their place in line. Bluey will take short breaks throughout the session to keep her energy up for all her young fans.

For all the latest updates, including meet and greet schedules, visit www.gatewayworld.co.za or follow Gateway on social media here