Mining sector on the cusp of digital transformation

SAMANTHA MADE

Zimbabwe’s mining sector is on the cusp of a major digital transformation as the government’s Online Mining Permit System nears completion.

The system, which aims to streamline the permit application process and reduce bureaucratic delays, is now 90% complete, according to Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere.

Muswere said the initiative forms a key component of the Economic Growth and Stability pillar under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“In terms of the Economic Growth and Stability pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development highlighted that the establishment of an Online Permit System is at 90% completion,” said Muswere.

Once operational, the Online Permit System is expected to significantly improve the way mining permits are applied for and processed. The digital platform will eliminate the need for applicants to physically queue at government offices, enabling them to submit their applications remotely—from their homes or offices—thereby saving time and improving efficiency.

This digital leap underscores the government’s broader commitment to harnessing technology to modernize governance, enhance service delivery, and improve transparency in critical sectors such as mining.

“This development is poised to revolutionize the way permits are applied for and processed in the mining sector,” Muswere said.

The move also aligns with national anti-corruption efforts, as a digitized system reduces the scope for human interference and rent-seeking behavior in permit processing.

Muswere further revealed progress on other key mining and energy infrastructure projects. Notably, the Disco Carbon Steel Plant in Chivhu-Mvuma, which spans across Mashonaland East and Midlands provinces, has been completed.

“The establishment of the Disco Carbon Steel Plant in Chivhu-Mvuma, Mashonaland East and Midlands Provinces is 100% [complete],” he stated.

In addition, the Mineral Development Policy is now 96% complete, and construction of the Palm River Energy Plant in Beitbridge remains on track.

“The drafting of the Mineral Development Policy is 96% complete and the construction of the Palm River Energy Plant in Beitbridge is on course,” Muswere added.

The near-completion of the Online Permit System, coupled with these infrastructure milestones, reflects Zimbabwe’s continued drive to reform and expand its mining industry—one of the country’s most critical economic sectors

