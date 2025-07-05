Minister Moyo urges SADC to accelerate implementation of regional energy projects through innovation

STAFF WRITER

Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo has called on SADC member states to double their efforts through innovation to accelerate the implementation of regional power and energy programmes, warning that delays will undermine industrialisation, integration, and economic growth across the region.

Speaking at the joint meeting of SADC Ministers responsible for Energy and Water held in Harare on Friday, Minister Moyo, who co-chairs the committee alongside Zimbabwe’s Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka, urged fellow ministers to act decisively.

“As member states, let us double efforts through innovation to improve on our implementation scorecard while scaling up the regional industrialisation and integration agenda. None of our countries must be left behind.”

Moyo outlined the region’s pressing energy challenges, urging ministers to collectively find both immediate and long-term solutions in line with the SADC Treaty and protocols on energy and water.

He stressed that innovation, bold policy action, and coordinated efforts are essential to close the implementation gap in the region’s power and energy programmes.

The Minister also provided an overview of Zimbabwe’s domestic energy landscape, highlighting significant reforms aimed at boosting energy security and attracting private sector investment.

These include the development of Zimbabwe’s Energy Compact, policy and regulatory reviews, and initiatives to diversify the energy mix.

He said Zimbabwe’s total installed generation capacity, including both on-grid and off-grid sources, stands at approximately 2,962 megawatts. Coal-fired generation accounts for 56.7%, hydropower 35.4%, while small hydro, biomass, and solar contribute 7.8%.

However, Moyo expressed grave concern over the rising threat of infrastructure vandalism, which he said continues to derail progress in the region’s energy and water sectors.

“Vandalism of infrastructure poses a serious challenge to the regional and national energy and water sectors as well as the economy at large,” he said. “Vandalism results in huge annual losses. For example, in Zimbabwe, on average, approximately US$4m per annum is lost due to transformer theft and related damages,”Moyo said.

The Minister warned that vandalism disrupts both electricity and water supply, impacting industries, households, and broader development goals.

“To combat this issue, we must foster collective efforts across the region and advocate for stringent law enforcement, which include deterrent jail terms,” Moyo added.

“We must also deploy monitoring technologies alongside comprehensive community sensitisation programmes.”