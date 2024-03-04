MK Dons considering complaint over Wimbledon player who ‘kicked ball at fans’

Milton Keynes Dons are considering making a formal complaint to the Football Assocation after a player from bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon was accused of repeatedly kicking the ball at their fans ahead of Saturday’s grudge match.

In footage released on social media, Wimbledon substitute Harry Pell can be seen hitting a shot into the stand containing MK Dons’ away fans at Plough Lane. It is unclear whether Pell was intentionally striking the ball towards the supporters, although it has prompted a response from an MK Dons supporter group.

MK Dons fan group Franchise Dons said in a statement: “We plan on making a formal complaint by whatever means necessary and to whoever it may concern regarding the AFC Wimbledon player that booted 10+ balls into the MK Dons away fans prior to kick-off, whilst his team-mates peacefully warmed up.”

MK Dons director Bobby Winkelman and sporting director Liam Sweeting were among those seated in the area involved. It happened in the warm-up before the game, which MK lost 1-0 to a stoppage-time winner from Wimbledon’s Ronan Curtis.

And i understands MK Dons are now considering a complaint to the FA, who are aware of the incident but have not yet provided an official response.

“We’re aware of the incident and are continuing to evaluate all available evidence before responding,” an MK Dons spokesperson said.

It’s believed the incident was not mentioned in the report submitted by referee Charles Breakspear – although that does not mean the FA cannot take action retrospectively against Pell. The 32-year-old midfielder is in his second spell at AFC Wimbledon, having first played for the club in League Two in 2013, and was an unused substitute in the match.

Many fans on social media were amused by the incident, with MK Dons perenially unpopular with neutrals after being created when the old Wimbledon FC went into administration and were relocated. AFC Wimbledon were reborn as a phoenix club in 2002 and returned to their former Plough Lane home in 2020 after working their way back up the divisions.

The hosts’ 1-0 win on Saturday lifted them to 10th in the table, while MK Dons are still in the play-off places, currently sitting in fifth.

Pell has not made a public complaint on the incident.