Salah has bagged 14 goals and eight assists this campaign, compared to Saka’s eight goals and 12 assists, Foden on seven and five, and Grealish on two goals and two assists. In a rough comparison to Rooney, the Manchester United legend notched a goal every 0.45 goals-per-game and 0.25 assists for the Red Devils, whereas Salah has managed 0.61-goals-per-game and 0.26 assists for his current team.