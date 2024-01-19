‘Near-dead’ wetland gets US$1m lifeline

TANAKA FETINANDI

Property developer WestProp Holdings has set aside US$1m for the development of core wetland at Millenium Park in Borrowdale West where the firm seeks to resuscitate a “near-dead” facility.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, WestProp Holdings chief executive officer Ken Sharpe said the project will restore and beautify into a nature park to bring “nature and people together.”

“In between our lifestyle developments of Pokugara and Millennium Heights exists a ‘near dead wetland’ which we are going to restore and beautify into a nature park thus allowing it to naturally regenerate and in turn bring people and nature together,” he said.

The plans, Sharpe said, had been stalled by recent developments that had seen the land being sold to another company despite the existence of a long-standing plan and commitment to resuscitate the wetland.

“We have set aside US$1 million for the project and the designs are now available for public input and everyone is welcome to contribute to make this a reality,” he said.

“The project entails re-engineering of the wetland and bringing back the biodiversity aquatic life and developing the piece of land into an eco-friendly tourism facility that has walkways, bicycle tracks, bird viewing sites, fishing and canoeing facilities. We will plant suitable tree species and lawns while preserving the existing vegetation.”

“We are a very environmentally conscious organization that is eager to see environmental sustainability, co –existence and thriving of ecosystems.”

“This will be a major attraction when Zimbabwe hosts COP 25 in 2025 as this will demonstrate the friendship between nature and human beings. We are prepared to work with all like-minded people to make this

