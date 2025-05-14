Europa League final: Why Gary Neville has ‘sickly feeling’ ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United

“The biggest reason is when I look at every single player in the Tottenham team, when you look at [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Heung-min] Son, Brennan Johnson, [Dominic] Solanke, if [James] Maddison was there, [Yves] Bissouma and [Pape Matar] Sarr, [Cristian] Romero and [Micky] Van de Ven, [Pedro] Porro and [Destiny] Udogie, when you look at those players, like-for-like with United’s, only Bruno [Fernandes] would get into the first XI of Spurs.