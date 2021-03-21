The post New Music Friday! SA Hip Hop Keeps The Ball Rolling With These New Releases appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

New Music Friday! SA Hip Hop Keeps The Ball Rolling With These New Releases. Every Friday is an exciting Friday with SA Hip-Hop surprising fans with fresh and hot drops. With everything that has already dropped, 2021 seems like it’ll be a promising one for our beloved genre!

This week, there is new music to celebrate from some big names in SA Hip Hop. Lots of rappers have announced that they will be releasing albums in 2021 so it is only fitting that they give fans a taste of what’s to come in their upcoming albums. Here is a look at what this new music Friday has in store!

Emtee – Laqhasha Featuring Flash Ikumkani and Lolli Native

This is Emtee‘s second single of 2021 and features the two artists under his Emtee Records label. Emtee dropeed the song along with the confirmed date of his upcoming album Logan. After a long wait, the 16-track album will officially drop on the 10th of April 2021. Listen to Laqhasha here:

https://platoon.lnk.to/laqhasha

Sketchy Bongo – The Moment Featuring Jimmy Nevis And Emtee

Emtee lays down some smooth R&B vocals on this sweet collaboration with musicians Sketchy Bongo and Jimmy Nevis. Listen to the single here:

https://warnermusicsa.lnk.to/TheMoment

Priddy Ugly – A Reminder To You

A Reminder To You produced by Wichi 1080 and Hercules Beats is Priddy Ugly‘s first single of 2021. The low beat and focused single is also Priddy Ugly’s first single under his brand new partnership with Steyn Entertainment’s Stay Low. If this is how Priddy Ugly is starting off the year, he is certainly headed in the right direction. Listen to the single here:

https://music.apple.com/za/album/a-reminder-to-you-single/1556815419

Priddy Ugly – Rainbow

Priddy Ugly dropped two singles, and Rainbow is his second single. Rainbow was produced by Shooter Khumz and is also available for fans to enjoy. Listen to it here:

https://music.apple.com/za/album/rainbow-single/1556817676

Big Zulu – Inhlupheko

Big Zulu tells a powerful story in his new music video for his single Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi Ncube. He tells the story of many South Africans and touches hearts with these stunning visuals. The song itself has topped the radio charts and is currently the most Shazamad song in South Africa. Check out the music video here:

