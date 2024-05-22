38
Tottenham vs Newcastle: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h today

2024-05-22Last Updated: 2024-05-22
337 1 minute read

While players at most other clubs are now enjoying some time off, particularly with a busy summer of international football ahead, these two sides have swiftly jetted off to the other side of the world for a post-season friendly that has faced plenty of criticism.

Gareth Southgate has described it as “not good news”, with Kieran Trippier it was “not ideal” to be making the trip.

Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League, bringing their campaign to an end with victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, while Newcastle sealed seventh after easing past Brentford on the final day.

While Spurs are only playing one match in Ange Postecoglou’s home country, Newcastle will also face an A-League All-Star team later in the week.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 10:45am BST kick-off today, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.


