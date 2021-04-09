Nyalleng Thibedi exits Uzalo | Fakaza News

Nyalleng Thibedi has finally bid farewell to local television show, “Uzalo”.

According to report, the star is leaving Uzalo to pursue greater things after spending 4 years on the role.

The news of her exit was made known by entertainment blogger Phil Mphela.

Phil said Nyalleng is the latest cast member to leave the hit TV show.

The actress played the role of Zekhethelo.

Nyalleng played the once wealthy daughter of a thug to being a drug addict. It is not yet clear how she will be leaving the show.

