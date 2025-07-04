49
Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

2025-07-04Last Updated: 2025-07-04
The game finally finished four hours and 38 minutes after kick off.

With two wins sandwiching a defeat in the group stages, Chelsea have performed well in spells but are yet to set this year’s tournament alight.

Palmeiras, another Brazilian side, are unbeaten in this year’s tournament, winning once and drawing twice in the group stages and defeating rivals Botafogo 1-0 in the round of 16 in extra-time courtesy of a Paulinho goal.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Palmeiras vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2am BST kick-off on Sunday, July 5, 2025.

The match will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Where to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea

Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website, which is free with a registration. Coverage will begin from 1am BST ahead of a 2am kickoff.

No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with Standard Sport’s live blog!

Palmeiras vs Chelsea team news


