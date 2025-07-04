Palmeiras vs Chelsea: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today
With two wins sandwiching a defeat in the group stages, Chelsea have performed well in spells but are yet to set this year’s tournament alight.
Palmeiras, another Brazilian side, are unbeaten in this year’s tournament, winning once and drawing twice in the group stages and defeating rivals Botafogo 1-0 in the round of 16 in extra-time courtesy of a Paulinho goal.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Palmeiras vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 2am BST kick-off on Sunday, July 5, 2025.
The match will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Where to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea
Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website, which is free with a registration. Coverage will begin from 1am BST ahead of a 2am kickoff.
No subscription is required to watch the game, with the entire tournament available to their ‘Freemium’ members, which means you only need to sign up for a free DAZN account.
Live blog: Follow all the action right here with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Palmeiras vs Chelsea team news
Gustavo Gomez will also be unavailable after being sent-off in extra-time in the last 16.
New signing: Joao Pedro could go straight into the Chelsea squad against Palmeiras
Palmeiras vs Chelsea prediction
As the sole remaining English representative, Chelsea seem to be finding their feet at the right time and are showing signs of being serious contenders.
Yes, they have already lost to Brazilian opponents in this competition and will be without their best midfielder in Caicedo, but they possess a superior attacking threat and so should prove to be too strong for Palmeiras.
Chelsea are favourites, but don’t expect the floodgates to open, as Palmeiras are expected to remain resolute.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the second meeting between Palmeiras and Chelsea, with the Blues winning the final of the 2021 Club World Cup courtesy of a Kai Havertz’s 117th minute in extra-time to secure a 2-1 win.
Palmeiras vs Chelsea match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
