Portugal vs Czech Republic: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Portugal begin their quest to win a second European Championship in eight years at Euro 2024.
The Czechs, meanwhile, are a consistent presence at the European Championship and finished second in qualifying behind Albania.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Portugal vs Czech Republic is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Tuesday 18 June, 2024.
The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig will host.
Where to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7.35pm.
Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, which are both free with a subscription, will provide a live stream.
Portugal vs Czech Republic team news
Veterans Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo are still in the squad, though the latter is expected to play a reasonably reduced role.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing at his fifth consecutive European Championship
Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek was forced to pull out of the squad after falling off his bike.
Portugal vs Czech Republic prediction
Portugal would appear to have too much firepower for any of their opponents in Group F.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Portugal vs Czech Republic latest odds
Czech Republic to win: 5/1
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
