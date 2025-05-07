PSG condemn Arsenal to what-ifs and another trophyless season

PSG 2-1 Arsenal (3-1 on aggregate) (Ruiz 27′, Vitinha missed pen 69′, Hakimi 72′ | Saka 76′)

PARC DES PRINCES — Maybe next year will be theirs. Defeat in Paris condemned Arsenal to another trophyless season and for all the progress made under Mikel Arteta’s watch, the wait for the grandest prizes continues.

It has been a testing campaign defined by unfortunate injuries, ire at referees and missed opportunities. Internally, the soul-searching will begin. Perhaps an elite striker would have made a difference. Maybe they stood still last summer. The pursuit of control at the expense of creativity possibly strayed too far.

This squad is young enough to hurdle the final barrier each runners-up finish and semi-final loss ramps the pressure up more. Arsenal have now failed to win eight semi-finals in a row since lifting the FA Cup in 2020.

Arsenal began the second leg brilliantly, but failed to capitalise on their ascendancy and fell further behind.

They had three chances to level the tie in the first 10 minutes but didn’t take them. Declan Rice’s glancing header sailed wide and Gianluigi Donnarumma plunged to make two reflex saves that a man of 6ft 4ins has no right to.

They had made an assured start in front of a baying Madrid crowd in the previous round and flew out of the blocks even quicker at a partisan Parc des Princes.

PSG looked ill-prepared for the Arsenal onslaught, blown away by the red and white whirlwind. They have wilted under pressure before, but after a spell in survival mode, they sprang menacingly into attack.

Even with the 33-goal Ousmane Dembele limited to a second half cameo, PSG’s attack was packed with talent. The Parisians haven’t completely shed their Galactico skin. There are still stars here, just not ones non-football fans would know.

The names on the back of replica shirts have Kvaratshkelia, Dembele, Doue, Barcola printed on them when once they had Neymar, Mbappe, Messi. Most of the stardust may have been brushed away but this team is well capable of creating magic.

Arsenal had two warnings as PSG blitzed them on the break. Kvicha Kvaratshkelia rattled the post with a bending shot from a tight angle, before the prodigious Desire Doue forced Raya into action after he and Bradley Barcola had created a two vs one in a flash.

PSG have the technical mastery and muscular acceleration to slice through teams and when Arteta and his players reflect on this night they will lament how they went behind, from a hopeful free-kick.

Thomas Partey’s misdirected header looped to Fabian who expertly manoeuvred the ball away from Gabriel Martinelli with his chest before lashing a stunning volley past Raya. Cue an eruption of noise and pyrotechnics at the doubling of an aggregate lead.

Player of the match – Fabian Ruiz Ran the midfield and scored the all-important opener to settle Parisian nerves and dampen Arsenal spirits.

All of Arsenal’s hard work cancelled out by a sweet swish of a Spaniard’s left boot. For a spell after the goal they looked disorganised and discombobulated like an unprepared supply teacher stepping into a classroom of troublemakers.

Even Myles Lewis-Skelly looked ruffled. His poor pass invited another PSG wave and when Barcola sent him skidding towards the touchline with a check inside his blood ran cold. Barcola should have scored, but Raya read his intentions to save the shot and save Arsenal.

The Gunners rallied but an uphill task got steeper. PSG began to believe in their own destiny. They even began to enjoy themselves, Vitinha dancing with the ball as lovingly as though it were his wife. When Dembele started warming up the cheer was so loud it rivalled that of the opening goal.

They were poised to raise the roof clean off when referee Felix Zwayer went to the monitor and awarded their side a ludicrously generous penalty for a supposed handball by Lewis-Skelly. Vitinha staggered towards the ball as though he’d run out of toilet paper and passed it to Raya’s left.

Raya’s intervention merely delayed the PSG party. Within five minutes of Vitinha’s miss, Achraf Hakimi stepped up to trample over Arsenal’s dreams, curling an unstoppable finish into the far post to make it two on the night and three on aggregate.

Arsenal kept going and had Bukayo Saka sent his volley into an empty net rather than into the sky minutes after reducing the deficit to two, a miraculous comeback might have materialised. PSG held firm. The final against Inter Milan has all the makings of a classic.

In the PSG club shop, there was “Champions of France 2024-25” merchandise everywhere, the designs modified slightly from the year before and the year before that. How dearly they would love to add a “Champions of Europe” line.

Like Arsenal, they have never won this competition. They now have the chance to end their wait for glory first.