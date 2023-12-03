The ‘WTF’ referee error that left Man City raging after draw with Tottenham

Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Son og 9′, Foden 31′, Grealish 81′ | Son 6′, Lo Celso 69′, Kulusevski 90′)

ETIHAD STADIUM — An instant Premier League classic, a titanic tussle that was not decided until the very last kicks, will forever be remembered for one man: referee Simon Hooper.

That was the sad after-taste left by the referee’s extraordinary 94th minute error to, first, wave play on and then blow his whistle just as Erling Haaland had played Jack Grealish clean through on the Tottenham goal.

With an absorbing encounter level at 3-3, there were no guarantees that the City substitute would have added to the one goal he had already scored, of course.

But, as their two sides lived up to the pre-match promises of Pep Guardiola and Ange Postecoglou to attack, “have fun” and score goals, it was Hooper who had the final word.

“He didn’t blow it first time, he should have let play go on.” A closer look at the controversial late decision when Jack Grealish was through on goal 🔍 pic.twitter.com/7yosxXxiJa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2023

Haaland, who was brought down by Emerson Royal, was booked for his protests and City players argued with Hooper at the time, and after the final whistle – actions which may bring FA punishment.

The City striker’s rage didn’t stop on the pitch though. He tweeted “WTF” after the game, with a clip of Hooper’s decision underneath.

Even Spurs boss Postecoglou had to admit he could feel sympathy for his opposite number although there was a mischievous grin as he said: “Yeah, I guess so, mate!”

It was all a sad conclusion to an unforgettable game, one in which Son Heung-min scored at both ends inside the opening nine minutes only for Spurs, having taken the lead, to twice have to come from behind.

The sixth goal came from Dejan Kulusevski, who bullied Nathan Ake out of the way to meet Brennan Johnson’s cross with a lethal eight-yard header in the final minute of the 90.

Grealish thought he had won the three points for the champions nine minutes earlier when Rodri won the ball off Yves Bissouma and found Haaland in the area for the Norwegian to selflessly cross for the substitute to sweep into an empty net.

But he might have done precisely that deep in added time, when Bissouma fouled Haaland, Hooper clearly waved play on – allowing the Norwegian to send Grealish on his way – only to change his mind.

It was an unfortunate end to a great game with Spurs, and Son, setting the tone after six minutes, as a City attack broke down and Bryan Gil found Kulusevski to stroke a superb pass forward for Son to chase.

Inexplicably, winger Jeremy Doku was the only defender near the Spurs striker who sprinted clear and beat Ederson with a shot which the City keeper should have saved but allowed through his body.

It was a lead that lasted 137 seconds before Son inadvertently handed City an equaliser from a Julian Alvarez free-kick.

Haaland looked favourite to make contact but narrowly missed the in-swinging kick and Son knew little about his contribution as he stuck out a knee and put the ball into his own goal.

City should have taken complete control during a dominant first half – Haaland missing an open goal from six yards, Doku striking the cross-bar and Alvarez the post.

But they had to settle for just one more goal, on 31 minutes, when slick passes, from Haaland to Doku to Alvarez, ended with the ball at the feet of Phil Foden who made his finish from six yards look far more simple than was actually the case.

It would lead to City extending their current run to three league games without a win – the first time they have done so since April 2017.