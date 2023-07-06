Sam Warburton exclusive: Why England need Billy Vunipola at World Cup

Former Wales captain Warburton has backed England boss Steve Borthwick’s decision to retain Vunipola in his World Cup training plans, despite the Saracens powerhouse still recovering from knee trouble.

Vunipola suffered his initial knee issue in April, and has since had two minor operations to correct the damage.

Head coach Borthwick remains convinced Vunipola will be fit in time to prove his readiness for the September World Cup in France, with England slated for four warm-up fixtures in August.

Billy Vunipola missed out on the Six Nations / Getty Images

Borthwick overlooked Vunipola for the Six Nations, but has since drafted in then discarded French Top 14 sensation and Gloucester-bound No8 Zach Mercer.

The England chief clearly wants the chance to deploy Vunipola’s power game at the World Cup, and former Lions captain Warburton believes the 30-year-old will be a vital option if fully fit in France.

“If Billy Vunipola can hit the form that we know he can play at then he will be important for England,” Warburton told Standard Sport. “It does feel like England miss his physicality. And I say that having run into him. Jesus Christ, I know what the man brings! And England have missed that.

“If England had two locks where their game was to be brutally physical, then maybe they wouldn’t be crying out so much to have a player like Billy. But because there’s maybe not that brutality, not many players can bring that level of physical brutality that Billy Vunipola can bring.

“The general public might not like to hear it put that way, but that’s what’s required really. I do think England have missed that. And for England to be England, I think they need a bit of that. So I would love for England to see Billy hit his straps.

I say that having run into him. Jesus Christ, I know what the man brings!

“I think a fully-fit Billy Vunipola would make his way into a lot of teams in the world, and he has a huge impact on England.

“If not Billy I think you have to make sure you have that balance of physicality around your pack elsewhere, and you can bring in other players at No8 who maybe don’t display the same physical dominance as Billy Vunipola.

“But I think if you haven’t got many other players like that in your pack, then I think you are really trying to keep Billy fit so that he can bring that for you in your front eight.”

England have made the early call of announcing Owen Farrell as World Cup captain, two months out from the global battle. Wales do not have that luxury after skipper Ken Owens was ruled out of the tournament with a back problem.

Warren Gatland is likely to have to name an inexperienced captain, just as when Warburton took the armband in 2011. Warburton tipped the likes of Jac Morgan to be right in the frame for the Wales leadership, but insisted head coach Gatland will be in no rush to make the call.

“I wasn’t named until World Cup captain until literally weeks before the tournament,” said Warburton, speaking as a Canterbury ambassador. “I can’t see them announcing a captain until after the warm-up matches, because there’d be no point putting pressure on a younger player now.

“The front-runner right now would be someone like Jac Morgan, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Taine Basham and Tommy Refell come through, have an amazing pre-season and play fantastic rugby.

“A lot of it will be down to how players show up in the pre-season, but I do think it’s more likely a younger candidate. When I look back on how I ended up appointed as captain, I was asked to present more often to the group by the coaches in the Six Nations.

“I didn’t know why at the time, but they were slowly trying to mould me into more of a leadership role, at that young age of 22. That makes sense now. Before the World Cup I did three of four warm-up games as captain, including the Barbarians. So I was sort of slowly bled in.

“So that’s why I’ll be fascinated to see who’s named captain for those warm-up games because that will give us a really good indication of who they’re thinking of. I came through those games playing well and injury-free, so there was a chance of then holding onto it.

“I was still naively probably thinking I wouldn’t hold onto it for the World Cup.”

Sam Warbuton is a Canterbury ambassador.