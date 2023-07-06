29
50
4
18
44
15
13
37
5
32
10
31
3
2
46
24
47
23
20
35
14
38
28
16
34
49
39
48
11
7
22
1
43
8
30
9
33
26
21
40
25
45

Sam Warburton exclusive: Why England need Billy Vunipola at World Cup

142 3 minutes read


Former Wales captain Warburton has backed England boss Steve Borthwick’s decision to retain Vunipola in his World Cup training plans, despite the Saracens powerhouse still recovering from knee trouble.


Source link

142 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Jude Bellingham and Lewis Dunk withdraw from England squad

Jude Bellingham and Lewis Dunk withdraw from England squad

Andy Murray reveals the text message his wife sent him after Novak Djokovic won the French Open

Andy Murray reveals the text message his wife sent him after Novak Djokovic won the French Open

Edwards tells Town fans to remember promotion to the top flight for a ‘long, long time’

Edwards tells Town fans to remember promotion to the top flight for a ‘long, long time’

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea to sign Ugarte; Gundogan to Arsenal. Man Utd latest gossip

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo