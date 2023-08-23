Samsung partners with designer Thebe Magugu to flip the script on consumer experiences

Samsung has partnered with South African fashion design extraordinaire Thebe Magugu, to bring consumers a one-of-a-kind experience at Galaxy Fliptown from 18 to 30 August 2023, at The Zone in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Samsung created this platform to allow both its existing and future consumers to get close to and experience the true essence of the brand.

With Galaxy Fliptown, Samsung is flipping the script on how its consumers engage with its products and creating a stage where they can live it up, express themselves, and bring out all their amazing different sides from any angle they choose.

Fliptown offers consumers an opportunity to join the flipside at a unique pop-up zone where they can express themselves like never before with the latest Samsung foldable phone sensation, the Galaxy Z Flip5. The platform is billed to give consumers an awesome platform where they can play, create unique shareable content, win fantastic prizes with Samsung, and explore digital fashion, through collaboration with Magugu.

Thebe Magugu



Joining the flipside at Fliptown unfolds a new world of self-expression and customisation. Visitors to Fliptown will enjoy a unique experience as they capture their journey with the new Galaxy Z Flip5. The experience begins with getting styled by make-up artists that will interpret your Fliptown look with Y2K designs and colours.

Guests will also get a chance to do their nails like never before with the revolutionary Fliptown nail printer that will let them add their selfies on their fingernails, all in line with the essence of customisation and self-expression, and the Z Flip5 helping them along.

“The Galaxy Z Flip5 is a beautifully crafted device, with a combination of craftsmanship and playfulness that I really admire. Quality and novelty are two of my passions, and the sleek, multifaceted look that I always strive for has much in common with the Z Flip5. My work is multidimensional – which could be said for the Galaxy Z Flip 5; which finds its expression in so many ways. I Have designed two outfits that are a fresh take on Y2K, finding an intersection between the now and then. We will be launching these outfits in a novel way, to be revealed soon,” said Magugu.

The journey on the flipside show visitors the revolutionary edge of fashion through a dynamic interface featuring Thebe Magugu’s innovative designs. Guests will be able to explore their fun ‘flip side’ by taking a walk on the Fliptown catwalk, and showing off in multi-angle dynamic shot only possible with a foldable phone. Furthermore, and as can be expected, Fliptown will come with lots of awesome prizes to win including a Thebe Magugu designed outfit, tailored especially for the winner.

A final stop in the whole Fliptown experience will be nothing but sweet delight. This is a Y2K ice-cream doughnut station sprinkled with awesome taste bud-tingling toppings to sweeten the entire consumer experience.

“As a brand, we are at the forefront of design and Thebe Magugu is one person that lives on the flipside. It’s a marriage made in collaborative heaven. The Galaxy Z Flip5 is the ultimate tool for self-expression, Fliptown is about the behaviour of individuals who aren’t afraid to not conform and have the confidence to express their true, authentic selves.

From both device and experience perspectives, Thebe Magugu is a great fit. The stage is set and all that’s left is for our consumers to flip their smartphone experience with Thebe’s exquisite designs and the Galaxy Z Flip5,” said Kgomotso Mosiane, Head of Marketing for Mobile eXperience at Samsung.

Entrance at Galaxy Fliptown is free.