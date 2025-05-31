Scott Peterson and His Murder Trial: Everything To Know

After investigating the murder case for more than a year, the L.A. Innocence Project filed a petition to overturn Scott’s conviction, arguing he is innocent.

In the nearly 400-page document, filed to the California Court of Appeals in April., L.A. Innocence Project director Paula Mitchell stated: “In my opinion, once the police locked onto Mr. Peterson as the prime suspect, they had no interest in finding evidence showing that someone other than Scott may have abducted Laci Peterson because that evidence did not fit with their working theory of the case.”

She added: “In addition to ignoring the eyewitness reports, the police turned a blind eye to other exculpatory evidence that would have exonerated Mr. Peterson.”

Mitchell noted she believes police press releases “indicating to the public that police did not believe Mr. Peterson’s alibi, almost from day one” created a domino effect and “ultimately created a tidal wave of media attention focused on Mr. Peterson as the prime suspect in the case.”

The filing included a 126-page declaration from Scott, in which he continues to assert that he was wrongfully convicted in the case.

The petition also revealed the nonprofit has new scientific evidence to prove Scott did not murder his wife and unborn son as their deaths reportedly occurred between December 28, 2002, and January 5, 2003. It allegedly proved Laci’s death happened when Scott had already been pulled into the investigation after his wife went missing.

For what it’s worth, prosecutors originally listed Laci and Conner’s deaths as December 24, 2002, the same day the expecting mom went missing.

In response to the theory, legal commentator Nancy Grace questioned the organization’s stance during her appearance in an episode of TMZ‘s “2 Angry Men” podcast

Grace said: “Laci’s doctor was wrong, and they’re right 20 years later? You tell that to a jury and see what happens.”