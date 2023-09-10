South Africa vs Scotland LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Scotland kick off their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign this afternoon with a tough test against defending champions South Africa. The Scots know a good start is key with the much-fancied Ireland also in Pool B and will have to be at their best to run out winners at the Stade Velodrome this afternoon.

The Springboks, in an ominous statement ahead of the tournament, made easy work of New Zealand in their final World Cup warm-up game, while Scotland went down narrowly to a strong France side. Victory for either team would put them in a brilliant position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

South Africa have been handed a huge boot with the return of inspirational captain Siya Kolisi, just five months after surgery. Scotland have scrum-half Ben White is fit after an injury scare. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog as the Rugby World Cup continues in Marseille!