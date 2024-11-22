Southampton vs Liverpool FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
It has largely been smooth sailing for Arne Slot in his opening few months in charge of the Reds.
The Dutchman has won 15 of his 17 games in charge of the club thus far, ensuring the standards remain very high indeed despite the departure of an icon in Jurgen Klopp.
Saints have struggled since their promotion from the Championship, winning only one of their opening 11 games. Beaten by relegation rivals Wolves last time out, they’re up against it here.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Southampton vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 24 November, 2024.
St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton will host.
Where to watch Southampton vs Liverpool
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
Southampton vs Liverpool team news
The hosts are set to be without goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender Jan Bednarek for a number of weeks after both sustained injuries during the international break.
The pair had played every minute in the Premier League this season but Ramsdale left England’s camp before their Nations League fixtures and has had surgery on a finger injury.
Bednarek was forced off with a knee issue at half-time of Poland’s defeat to Portugal last Friday.
“They’ll both be out for this weekend and a number of weeks,” manager Russell Martin told a press conference.
Harvey Elliott is back in training but Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are still a way off returning.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for Liverpool
Southampton vs Liverpool prediction
Liverpool have dropped only two points on the road all season, while Saints have lost three of their five home games thus far.
The omens are not promising for the hosts.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Southampton vs Liverpool latest odds
