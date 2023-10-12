3
Spain vs Scotland LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Scotland will book their place at Euro 2024 if can they avoid defeat tonight against Spain in Seville. It has been a sensational qualifying campaign so far from Steve Clarke’s side, who sit comfortably top of Group A and are on the verge of securing their spot at next summer’s tournament.

The flights can also be booked if Norway fail to beat Cyprus tonight, regardless of the outcome in Spain. Having picked up a memorable 2-0 win over the Spanish on home soil earlier this year though, Scotland will be confident of completing the job themselves without any external assistance.


