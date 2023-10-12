Spain vs Scotland LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Scotland will book their place at Euro 2024 if can they avoid defeat tonight against Spain in Seville. It has been a sensational qualifying campaign so far from Steve Clarke’s side, who sit comfortably top of Group A and are on the verge of securing their spot at next summer’s tournament.
The flights can also be booked if Norway fail to beat Cyprus tonight, regardless of the outcome in Spain. Having picked up a memorable 2-0 win over the Spanish on home soil earlier this year though, Scotland will be confident of completing the job themselves without any external assistance.
Clarke is without Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack, but Scott McTominay is available and will be on a high after his late brace gave Manchester United a dramatic win before the international break. Remarkably, only Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals that McTominay in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign so far. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Live updates
25 mins: Free-kick in the Spanish half for Scotland, up come the defenders as they look to make the most of this rare chance to get bodies forward.
Robertson swings it in from deep, Scotland unable to nod it back across goal though and the Spanish control of the ball is swiftly resumed.
23 mins: Gunn takes a fair old while over a goal-kick, Spanish fans inside the stadium jeering and making their views on that very clear.
If it stays goalless, we can expect plenty more of that from the goalkeeper!
20 mins: Balde in space out on the left, Scotland haven’t left their half for about ten minutes.
Ball is pulled back to Oyarzabal, who from a tight angle takes a wild swing at the back. Shanked well over the bar.
16 mins: The pressure is building on the Scottish defence.
Another corner for the hosts coming up, and again it’s flicked on at the front post. Flies beyond everyone and out for a goal-kick.
12 mins: Fair play to the Scotland fans. Rodri has spent most of the opening 12 minutes with the ball at his feet, but they are not getting bored of booing.
Spain want a penalty, as the ball is clipped in deep. Merino it was who went down, very optimistic appeals. They’ll get a corner instead.
Decent delivery again, Scotland clear their lines though.
10 mins: Spain seeing plenty of the ball, as ever. Scotland not looking hugely secure at the back either.
Carvajal allowed time to put a low cross into the middle, Gavi gets there first but McKenna just about reacts in time to clear the danger.
7 mins: More like it from Scotland, creating a bit of chaos in the Spanish box.
Dykes drifts out wide, whips the ball into the box. It bounces around a bit, before McTominay throws himself at it and commits a foul after catching Laporte.
4 mins: Loud boos for Rodri from the Scottish fans, every time he touches the ball. Which is quite often.
Spain win a corner, they’ve started really well. Brief pause, as the referee has a word after Laporte just shoves Porteous over.
Dykes nods it behind, second corner coming up. Almost! Flicked on, Morata can’t direct his header at goal at the back post.
2 mins: Spain should be in front!
Massive chance, with about 65 seconds on the clock. Morata slides the pass through, Torres is in on goal… flicks the finish wide of the far post.
Had to score really.
KICK-OFF!
We’re up and running in Spain!
Time to find out if Scotland can get the point they need…
