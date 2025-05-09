33
22
14
48
2
13
31
20
49
1
4
18
11
26
3
34
5
46
9
40
10
43
35
25
39
44
15
32
23
29
37
24
8
38
30
16
Sunderland edge Coventry in Championship play-off semi-final first leg after late Eliezer Mayenda goal

Sunderland edge Coventry in Championship play-off semi-final first leg after late Eliezer Mayenda goal

2025-05-09Last Updated: 2025-05-09
332 Less than a minute


Black Cats will take a narrow 2-1 lead back to the Stadium of Light in bid to seal Wembley date, likely against Sheffield United


Source link

2025-05-09Last Updated: 2025-05-09
332 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal have missed a golden chance they might regret for years

Arsenal have missed a golden chance they might regret for years

2025-02-26
Chelsea FC: Signs of revival immediately crushed as FA Cup exit builds pressure on Conference League success

Chelsea FC: Signs of revival immediately crushed as FA Cup exit builds pressure on Conference League success

2025-02-09
Ellis Genge: ‘England can win the World Cup

Ellis Genge: ‘England can win the World Cup

2023-09-11
Newcastle XI vs AC Milan: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

Newcastle XI vs AC Milan: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

2023-12-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo