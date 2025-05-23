4
Taylor vs Essuman: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

2025-05-23Last Updated: 2025-05-23
337 2 minutes read

It will be exactly a year since his last fight when he steps between the ropes on Saturday night, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats after a frustrating few years.

Taylor was beaten last May by Jack Catterall in a rematch of a fight that the Scot controversially won in 2022, retaining his undisputed light-welterweight status despite most believing Catterall had done enough to get the decision.

That loss in the rematch came a year after Taylor was beaten by Teofimo Lopez in New York, and that along with the two bouts with Catterall are the only fights Taylor has had since May 2021.

The 34-year-old has now turned his attention to the welterweight division and is adamant he will become a two-weight world champion.

That journey starts this weekend against the holder of the WBO European welterweight strap in Essuman, who has been beaten just once in 22 professional fights.

That came in 2023 against Harry Scarff and Essuman has bounced back since then by claiming the European title last year against Owen Cooper, before defending it with a points win over Owen Vaughan in November.

Josh Taylor was beaten by Jack Catterall a year ago

Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Taylor vs Essuman fight date and venue

Taylor vs Essuman takes place tonight on Saturday May 24, 2025 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Taylor vs Essuman fight time and ring walks

Saturday’s undercard is due to get underway at 7pm BST, with main event ring walks expected at approximately 10pm.


