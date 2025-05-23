Taylor vs Essuman: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds
It will be exactly a year since his last fight when he steps between the ropes on Saturday night, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats after a frustrating few years.
Taylor was beaten last May by Jack Catterall in a rematch of a fight that the Scot controversially won in 2022, retaining his undisputed light-welterweight status despite most believing Catterall had done enough to get the decision.
That loss in the rematch came a year after Taylor was beaten by Teofimo Lopez in New York, and that along with the two bouts with Catterall are the only fights Taylor has had since May 2021.
The 34-year-old has now turned his attention to the welterweight division and is adamant he will become a two-weight world champion.
That journey starts this weekend against the holder of the WBO European welterweight strap in Essuman, who has been beaten just once in 22 professional fights.
That came in 2023 against Harry Scarff and Essuman has bounced back since then by claiming the European title last year against Owen Cooper, before defending it with a points win over Owen Vaughan in November.
Josh Taylor was beaten by Jack Catterall a year ago
Richard Sellers/PA Wire
Taylor vs Essuman fight date and venue
Taylor vs Essuman takes place tonight on Saturday May 24, 2025 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.
Taylor vs Essuman fight time and ring walks
Saturday’s undercard is due to get underway at 7pm BST, with main event ring walks expected at approximately 10pm.
As ever, those exact timings are subject to change.
How to watch Taylor vs Essuman
TV channel and live stream: Taylor vs Essuman is being broadcast live tonight via DAZN.
A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.
Taylor vs Essuman undercard
Moses Itauma will hope to continue his progress through the heavyweight division, with his 12th professional fight coming against Mike Balogun.
There is also an all-Scottish showdown to enjoy as featherweights Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor go toe-to-toe.
Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman
Nathaniel Collins vs Lee McGregor
Aloys Junior vs Davie Jamieson
Moses Itauma vs Mike Balogun
Luke McCormack vs Samir Cuentas
Alex Arthur Jr vs Robbie Chapman
Taylor vs Essuman prediction
It is simply a must-win fight for Taylor.
Three straight defeats at this stage of his career would surely bring down the curtain, and losing at European level would be a huge blow to a man who insists he has more world titles to win.
Taylor played his part in an entertaining rematch with Catterall last year and finished the fight strongly, suggesting there is still something left in the tank.
The move up to 147lbs will help with any weight issues and it will be interesting to see what power Taylor carries, having not been the biggest of punchers at light-welterweight.
Inactivity has been a problem in recent years but he will be roared on by the Scottish fans on Saturday night, and will be the younger man in the ring.
Essuman is 36 and this is a big step up from the level of opponents he has been fighting. Taylor is unlikely to take too many risks with so much on the line, but he should have enough to box his way to a crucial victory.
Taylor to win, unanimous decision.
Josh Taylor must win to get his career back on track
Getty Images
Taylor vs Essuman weigh-in results
The fighters took to the scales on Friday afternoon. Taylor came in at 146.8lbs, with Essuman slightly lighter at 146.4lbs.
Taylor vs Essuman latest odds
Taylor to win on points or by decision: 4/5
Taylor to win by knockout or technical knockout: 7/2
Essuman to win on points or by decision: 5/1
Essuman to win by knockout or technical knockout: 6/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
