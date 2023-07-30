37
Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence to make history as undisputed welterweight champion

T

erence Crawford delivered one of the single greatest boxing performances of modern times to ruthlessly dismantle Errol Spence Jr and make history as the new undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

By defending his long-held WBO gold at 147 pounds and also adding Spence’s unified WBA, WBC and IBF titles, Crawford became the first man ever to become undisputed in two different weight classes in the sport’s four-belt era, surely also earning the title as the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet after producing a controlled masterclass to utterly blow away a fellow celebrated undefeated world champion on a stunning night in Las Vegas.


