The gospel, reimagined

PATIENCE MUSA

There’s a shift happening in gospel music. A new wave is rising—not to erase what came before, but to expand the canvas.

It’s more soul. More vulnerability. More rhythm. More real.

At the forefront of this evolution are two bold voices who aren’t afraid to praise differently: Nyasha Tineyi and Marbel Madondo. Young, anointed, and unapologetically original, they are gospel’s next generation—and they’re not waiting for permission to lead.

Their new singles—Nyasha’s Wakafana Nemi and Marbel’s Ndinoda Ishe—feel like open windows to something sacred, honest, and deeply personal.

These are not the safe, familiar Sunday songs. They are intimate outpourings. War cries. Worship whispers. Testimonies wrapped in melody.

Nyasha Tineyi’s journey began at just 15, with the release of her debut album Ndimi Baba in 2003.

Born into a musically gifted family in Zimbabwe, she was raised on hymns, harmonies, and the heartbeat of scripture. Now a worship pastor in Washington, D.C., Nyasha’s sound has matured into something that’s both intricate and instinctive—a blend of classical, gospel, Afro soul, and jazz that reflects the many places she has lived, led, and loved. In Wakafanana Nemi, she sings of the incomparable nature of God.

The track is lush and worshipful, but with an emotional rawness that feels almost confessional. It’s not just a song; it’s a prayer wrapped in melody.

What sets Nyasha apart is not just her sound—it’s her posture. She calls herself “a vessel”—holy, available, yielded.

She doesn’t perform worship; she enters it. Leads it. Lives it. Whether in Harare or Nairobi, Joburg or D.C., her ministry is grounded in the Word and powered by intimacy with God.

As a wife, mother of three, and global pastor, she weaves her faith into every role she carries.

On the other side of this spirit-led spectrum is Marbel Madondo—aka MJ—whose voice carries the echo of legacy, but the fire of a pioneer. The younger sister of the late gospel legend Jackie Madondo, Marbel could have easily remained in her shadow. Instead, she lit her own torch. Her voice is velvet with strength, and her presence on stage is both delicate and defiant. Her new single Ndinoda Ishe is a cry of longing. It’s simple, yet powerful—a love song to the Lord that’s as much about surrender as it is about devotion.

Marbel’s artistry is deeply connected to memory and meaning. Still grieving the loss of her father, who passed away on her birthday last year, she is channelling that pain into purpose. On the 31st of May this year, she will release a special song in his honour—a heartfelt tribute wrapped in melody. The release will be accompanied by a concert that serves as both celebration and testimony. Her worship now carries new layers: remembrance, resilience, and reverence.

But she’s not just a singer. Marbel is a builder. A nurturer of platforms. As the host of Heartbeat TV, founder of TV Vocal Institute, and the mind behind Givers Never Lack, she uses her influence to raise others—mentoring youth, creating space for new voices, and reminding the world that worship isn’t just about songs—it’s about service.

Together, Nyasha and Marbel are defining a new chapter for Zimbabwean gospel—and for African gospel as a whole. They’re not waiting for the industry to catch up. They’re creating something new. Their music is not confined to pews or playlists—it pulses with life, speaks to this generation’s questions, and offers answers that only come from heaven.

They remind us that worship doesn’t have to sound like it did twenty years ago to still be sacred. That spirit and style can coexist. That you can be deeply spiritual and boldly creative. That the next generation of gospel is not only alive—it’s thriving.

They are not echoes of what was.

They are declarations of what is becoming.

Their voices rise—not in competition, but in chorus.

And through them, the sound of heaven finds a new rhythm.