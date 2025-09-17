The SA Endurance Series roars back to Zwartkops Raceway – On Saturday, 11 October 2025 The Southern African Endurance Series (SAES) roars back to Zwartkops Raceway. This, for the Four Hours of Zwartkops, the fifth round of the season and the penultimate stop before the grand finale at Kyalami.

This action-packed event won’t just showcase the Four Hours of Zwartkops endurance race. It will also host a full day of racing across multiple championships, featuring the SA GT National Championship, the SA GT Super Trophy, the GT Cup SA (with the always-popular Porsche entries), and the National Bike Challenge with superbikes set to thrill fans on two wheels.

With championship battles tightening across categories, every point, pit stop, and lap will be decisive. Fans will see seasoned drivers and daring newcomers push their limits on one of South Africa’s most iconic circuits.

Adding to the spectacle, this year’s event will also feature an Octoberfest twist, blending the adrenaline of motorsport with a festive trackside atmosphere. Attendees can enjoy delicious food and family-friendly activities, and karting sessions where spectators will get the rare opportunity to jump behind the wheel and take part in the action themselves.

“The Four Hours of Zwartkops is one of the most anticipated rounds of the season. It’s not only critical for the teams chasing championship glory, but it also brings fans closer to the excitement of motorsport. By including multiple championships, superbikes, and the Octoberfest festivities, we are creating a full-throttle celebration of endurance, speed, and community.” ~ SAES Acting CEO, Liyema Letlaka

From the roar of GT cars to the high-speed agility of superbikes, the thrill of spectator karting, and the festive energy of Oktoberfest, 11 October at Zwartkops promises a motorsport experience like no other.

Tickets for The SA Endurance Series are available here