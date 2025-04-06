Tottenham’s divisive transfer strategy has unearthed a gem

Tottenham 3-1 Southampton (Johnson 13′, 42′, Tel 90+6′ | Fernandes 90′ )

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM — Home hasn’t provided much comfort for Tottenham lately, but a win in N17 was welcome ahead of Thursday’s pivotal meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt – even if it did come against Southampton, now relegated with seven games still to play.

Ange Postecoglou has been adamant that one of Spurs’ worst seasons in recent memory could yet have a glorious finish. The cockerel’s eggs have long been placed in the Europa League basket, as Spurs have slipped and slid down the Premier League table like an amateur ice skater.

Nevertheless, if Spurs are to end their trophy drought, they will need to generate momentum from somewhere and fast. That was presumably why Postecoglou selected arguably his strongest side, bar Ben Davies for Micky van de Ven, whose taut hamstrings were given a reprieve.

There were positive signs, albeit with the caveat that they came against one of the worst teams in Premier League history.

Brennan Johnson will feel both delighted and annoyed to score two goals, given Mathys Tel selfishly denied him a chance to claim a first Premier League hat-trick with the penultimate kick of the contest.

Some of the attacking football was enterprising and effective, with James Maddison pulling the strings.

The tenets of Angeball have become increasingly tough to spot, but the opening goal was the perfect projection of the Postecoglou philosophy. It started with Cristian Romero’s press-breaking pass from the back and ended with Johnson finishing first-time from Djed Spence’s cutback.

Johnson’s second of the day and 11th league goal of the campaign owed more to Southampton’s statuesque defending than intricate play, with Maddison nodding into his path for another one-touch finish, but a two-goal lead was no less than the hosts deserved.

Spurs played with as much purpose and intensity in the first-half as they have in months, embodied by the dynamic Lucas Bergvall. He has been a blonde-haired beacon in a season of gloom.

In a statement after the publication of the club’s latest annual accounts at the start of April, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy doubled down on a polarising transfer policy by reiterating a commitment to make “smart purchases within our financial means”.

Tottenham fans protest against Daniel Levy before kick-off (Photo: PA)

That certainly applies to Bergvall, who has been an unqualified hit since making an £8.5m move from Swedish side Djurgardens last year. Spurs have squandered millions on high-profile players but have struck gold with the 19-year-old, who plays with an assurance and maturity that belies his years.

It was a testament to the Swede’s growing responsibility in this team that he was one of the players peeled off prematurely with Thursday’s game in mind. He had a great game, first in a box-to-box role and then as a sitter, and was unfortunate not to register his first Premier League goal with an instinctive finish.

Postecoglou has long been a dissenting voice against VAR and another lengthy stoppage for Bergvall’s eventual non-goal – clocked at four minutes and 50 seconds – will have done little to quell his anti-tech standpoint.

Complacency set in after the restart as Spurs minds wandered to midweek. Mateus Fernandes’ 89th-minute strike threatened to set up a humiliating finale before Johnson won the penalty that Tel converted.

This was just Spurs’ second home victory in the Premier League in their last 11 games and with the sun shining, most supporters made their way to the exits contentedly.

The scene was different beforehand as hundreds staged a second protest in as many months. Many wielded yellow scarves and banners bearing anti-Enic and Daniel Levy slogans.

“Can Beyoncé play up front?” was a popular chant. With six tour dates slated in for June, Bey will rival most of Spurs’ defenders for appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

“We want Levy out!” chanted the south stand after just 20 seconds. Such is the way at Spurs at the moment, where discontent reigns supreme even with the prospect of glory glistening in the near distance.