The ominous question at the heart of Tottenham’s damning Bournemouth defeat

Tottenham 0-1 Bournemouth (Evanilson 5′)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM — The inaugural boos of the Thomas Frank era rang around the ground like a rite of passage. “We will lose football matches”, he said after his summer appointment. Three games into the new season, here was the first.

But first to the good bit for Spurs, which tellingly, came before kick-off. The joy of Xavi Simons being presented on the pitch left a warm afterglow, but one that lasted less than five minutes into the game itself before Bournemouth scored what proved to be the winning goal.

Though it should have been more – 1-0 was immensely flattering – there are consolations to be had for Frank, who has evidently undertaken so much good work in pre-season. That much was apparent in the comprehensive victories over Burnley and Manchester City.

The first is that his side were the victim of some mightily peculiar officiating, Antoine Semenyo only receiving a quiet word after tripping Richarlison while already on a yellow. Had Bournemouth gone down to 10 men, things might have played out differently. Seconds earlier, Mohammed Kudus believed he had won a penalty.

Aside from that, this was an abject display by Spurs, particularly off the ball, but one which does not offset all their progress. Crucially, there are also two days left of the transfer window if they are genuinely alarmed.

That, though, is why this could be a weathervane for the Frank project – it is not so much the result which will pique interest, but how Tottenham respond to it.

Indeed, how should they respond? The Simons signing is an excellent one and addresses the glaring absence of a No 10 while both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are injured. Kudus has been a superb addition on the right, while Joao Palinha is more of a ball-winner than they have had before. Kota Takai adds depth, as do the permanent additions of ex-loanees Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.

So it feels suspiciously like a transfer window in limbo as it draws to a close. One where they have done good business, but not spectacular. Where the good has been overshadowed by missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze. They have made progress in some areas, but perhaps it will not be sufficient when Champions League football and injuries start to roll around.

The coming days are only a small dose of the existential question at the heart of the Frank project. What is it that Tottenham are trying to be? There are no longer brash insistences on top four; the monkey of a trophy has been lifted off his back by his predecessor.

Nor are kneejerk reactions Frank’s style. Pedro Porro was poor against Semenyo; on other days, he is one of the league’s best right-backs.

Against teams less effective at pressing than Bournemouth, Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven are much more comfortable playing out from the back. Brennan Johnson can have quiet afternoons on which he still scores – he did not get the chance, hauled off and replaced by Wilson Odobert, who was similarly anonymous.

There has been a tendency so far to overscrutinise Frank’s every turn, from turning Danso into a reincarnated Rory Delap to the pressure that led to James Trafford’s error in the City game. We are yet to properly discern what his Tottenham team looks like.

What happens behind him will be fascinating, however, as Spurs weigh up whether they are content to put the chequebook away.