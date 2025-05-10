43
38
23
5
14
11
29
34
31
10
30
40
49
46
32
37
4
2
1
15
16
8
20
35
22
33
13
48
25
44
39
3
26
18
24
9
Tottenham vs Manchester United: Europa League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Europa League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

2025-05-10Last Updated: 2025-05-10
340 2 minutes read

Spurs are eyeing their first trophy since 2008 and attempting to deliver on Ange Postecoglou’s promise to once again deliver silverware in his second season at a club.

With his side sitting 16th in the Premier League even European glory might not be enough to save his job, but Spurs have the chance to end their long trophy drought and secure a return to the Champions League.

They produced a professional second-leg display away from home to beat Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate and book their place in Bilbao.

United, meanwhile, are 15th in the table and also need to win this competition if they are to be playing Champions League football next season.

Ruben Amorim’s side cruised to a 3-0 win in Spain against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg, before making a nervy start to the night at Old Trafford. However, United ran away with it after the break to win 7-1 on aggregate and set the stage for an all-Premier League showdown.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Tottenham vs Man United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday May 21, 2025.

The match will take place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Tottenham vs Man United team news

Tottenham will be without James Maddison, after he picked up a knee injury to end his season. Lucas Bergvall is also expected to miss the rest of the campaign, having suffered an ankle injury.

Spurs will hope to have captain Heung-min Son back, with a foot injury keeping the South Korean out for the last month, and it is otherwise a largely-fit squad for Postecoglou to choose from.


Source link

2025-05-10Last Updated: 2025-05-10
340 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United and Chelsea confirmed as most injury-hit clubs in Premier League by major study

Manchester United and Chelsea confirmed as most injury-hit clubs in Premier League by major study

2023-11-20
How to watch Switzerland vs Germany for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

How to watch Switzerland vs Germany for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

2024-06-23
The picture that should infuriate every Man Utd fan after Chelsea collapse

The picture that should infuriate every Man Utd fan after Chelsea collapse

2024-04-05
Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

2023-08-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo