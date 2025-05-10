Tottenham vs Manchester United: Europa League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds
Spurs are eyeing their first trophy since 2008 and attempting to deliver on Ange Postecoglou’s promise to once again deliver silverware in his second season at a club.
With his side sitting 16th in the Premier League even European glory might not be enough to save his job, but Spurs have the chance to end their long trophy drought and secure a return to the Champions League.
They produced a professional second-leg display away from home to beat Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate and book their place in Bilbao.
United, meanwhile, are 15th in the table and also need to win this competition if they are to be playing Champions League football next season.
Ruben Amorim’s side cruised to a 3-0 win in Spain against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg, before making a nervy start to the night at Old Trafford. However, United ran away with it after the break to win 7-1 on aggregate and set the stage for an all-Premier League showdown.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Man United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday May 21, 2025.
The match will take place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.
Where to watch Tottenham vs Man United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Tottenham vs Man United team news
Tottenham will be without James Maddison, after he picked up a knee injury to end his season. Lucas Bergvall is also expected to miss the rest of the campaign, having suffered an ankle injury.
Spurs will hope to have captain Heung-min Son back, with a foot injury keeping the South Korean out for the last month, and it is otherwise a largely-fit squad for Postecoglou to choose from.
Diogo Dalot faces a race against time to return from a calf injury for Man United, but Matthijs de Ligt is expected to have recovered from a knee issue in time for the final.
Amorim will, however, remain without the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Lisandro Martinez.
Tottenham will be without James Maddison for the Europa League final
Getty Images
Tottenham vs Man United prediction
It is difficult to know what to expect from these two clubs, who have been so poor domestically but then turned up when necessary in the Premier League.
Spurs have won all three matches between the sides this season and have not lost to United since October 2022.
However, Amorim’s side have largely delivered in the big games, taking points off the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, and they can perhaps be relied upon to be more solid in what is set to be an incredibly tense final.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first time the two clubs have met in Europe since Manchester United’s 4-3 aggregate win in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.
Tottenham vs Man United match odds
Odds not yet available. Check back in soon.
