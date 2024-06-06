29
48
8
44
46
23
3
35
40
32
10
34
30
20
39
31
26
37
33
11
38
2
49
25
18
9
16
13
5
22
24
14
43
4
15
1
Tour of Britain Women 2024: date and how to watch

Tour of Britain Women 2024: date and how to watch

2024-06-06Last Updated: 2024-06-06
341 2 minutes read

The Tour of Britain Women cycling event has risen from the ashes with a new identity after last year’s event was halted due to financial constraints.

The Tour of Britain Women will begin with 88 riders, and while this is a smaller field than in some of the other races in the elite racing series, several riders stand out as possible contenders for the overall classification.

While reigning champion Elisa Long-Borghini won’t be participating this year, the current world champion Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) will be present.

Other names to watch out for include Lizzie Deignan (Team Great Britain), Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich PostNL), Henrietta Christie (Human Powered Health) and Letizia Paternoster (Liv Alula Jayco).

But when does the event start and how can I watch? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Tour of Britain Women 2024?

The Tour of Britain Women starts today, on Thursday, June 6, and runs until Sunday, June 9.

Stage one – June 6, 11.15am

First stage: North Wales

Tour of Britain Women

Stage one will take riders through North Wales.

The day begins at Welshpool, Montgomeryshire, and turns north when the flag drops. As the peloton navigates the opening climbs of the 2024 Tour of Britain Women, the path will soon become hillier.

Following Ty’n y Llindiart’s second classified climb, the race will descend the Conwy River and head into Llandudno, the stage’s finish.

Stage two – June 7, 11.15am

Stage 2: Welsh border

Tour of Britain Women 2024

Stage two revolves around Wrexham. After a few kilometres, the parcours enters England, funnelling the riders down simple, level roads. The first category climb and intermediate sprint of the stage crosses over into the Welsh border again.


Source link

2024-06-06Last Updated: 2024-06-06
341 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

England: Steve Borthwick set to fly out to New Zealand on summer scouting mission

England: Steve Borthwick set to fly out to New Zealand on summer scouting mission

2024-03-18
Scotland vs England LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Scotland vs England LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-09-12
Spain vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Spain vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2023-08-20
Declan Rice gives Arsenal the steel to dethrone Man City – they have to be London’s team of 2023

Declan Rice gives Arsenal the steel to dethrone Man City – they have to be London’s team of 2023

2023-12-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo