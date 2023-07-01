Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Rice; Cancelo talks; Chelsea sign wonderkid; Man United, Spurs latest

As the summer window enters July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs so far. The Gunners believe they have finally reached a full agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice for £105m, and are also close to sealing a £40million deal for Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz, to take their spending beyond £200m. They have now been linked with Kylian Mbappe.
Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson and English wonderkid Alex Matos. while Hakim Ziyech’s move away from Stamford Bridge has collapsed. United hope to follow up Mount’s arrival with a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana, with a breakthrough made over his fee as David de Gea has so far failed to agree a new contract.
Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all of interest. Harry Kane is set for talks over his future as Bayern prepare a second bid, while Liverpool are set to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Chelsea aim to knock down Caicedo price
Chelsea hope to get a £20m discount on Moises Caicedo.
WIth Brighton wanting a £100m fee for the midfielder, having rejected the Blues’ opening bid of £60m, there is hope that a deal can be struck in the middle of those two figures.
Once Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United goes through in the next few days, Chelsea are set to accelerate their attempt to sign Caicedo to bolster their midfield.
Man United tracking Taremi
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.
According to A Bola, the 30-year-old Iranian is available for around £17million after scoring 31 goals in 51 games last season.
United have been tracking the player for some time as Taremi goes from strength to strength since moving to Portugal four years ago.
It remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag would go for that profile of striker.
Szoboszlai lands in Liverpool
This is the moment Dominik Szoboszlai landed in Liverpool earlier today ahead of completing his £60m move to the Reds.
The player has already completed some of the medical checks and will then sign that all-important contract.
He leaves RB Leipzig after two seasons.
Done deal! Leicester sign Winks
Tottenham have confirmed the sale of Harry Winks to Leicester City in a deal worth £10million.
The Academy graduate leaves Spurs having made over 200 Premier League appearances. Once a key first-team player under Mauricio Pochettino, Winks slipped down the pecking order before being shipped out on loan to Sampdoria last season as the club were relegated from Serie A.
Winks’ move to the King Power Stadium was separate from James Maddison’s move to Spurs, which is valued at around £40million and completed earlier in the week.
Mothersille leaves Chelsea
Youngster Malik Mothersille has rejected a new contract at Chelsea and now left the club, reports Nizaar Kinsella.
The 19-year-old striker reportedly grew frustrated with a lack of minutes for the Under-21s and was left out of the squad for the final game of the season despite being fully fit.
Mothersille is now considering his options, which include Championship and European teams willing to give him a good first-team pathway.
Tudor Mendel-Idowu’s future is less clear at this stage.
Vieira lands next job
Patrick Vieira has agreed a deal to become Strasbourg manager.
According to the BBC, the former Crystal Palace manager will join on a three-year contract following further talks this weekend.
Chelsea’s owners have recently agreed a deal to buy a majority stake in the Ligue 1 side.
Man United end Weghorst and Sabitzer loans
Manchester United have confirmed Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer have returned to their clubs after short loan spells.
A club statement read: “Both made telling contributions to our Carabao Cup success and clinching a top-three place in the Premier League, with Weghorst supplying the assist for Marcus Rashford’s goal in the final win over Newcastle United at Wembley.
“Sabitzer scored twice in the home Europa League tie with Sevilla, after opening his account in the Emirates FA Cup comeback against Fulham, but missed the run-in due to a knee problem.”
Done deal! Chelsea sign Moreira
Another youngster through the door at Chelsea!
The club have announced the signing of Diego Moreira from Benfica.
The 18-year-old winger made his senior debut last year and is currently representing Portugal at the U21s Euros.
Timber set to join Arsenal
Arsenal are set to make Jurrien Timber their next summer signing.
A deal worth £40m has been agreed verbally between the Gunners and Ajax, £4m of which will be bonuses.
Talks are expected to be concluded over the weekend with both clubs keen to get the deal over the line, and Timber excited by the prospect of moving to Arsenal.
Ndombele back at Spurs
More on Tottenham as a few players have returned for the start of pre-season, including Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence and Bryan Gil from loan spells away.
Reguilon is not expected to have a future at Spurs, though Ange Postecoglou will assess his whole squad before any decisions are made.
Spence is understood to be keen for a chance, while Ndombele and Gil are running out of chances.
