Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Rice; Cancelo talks; Chelsea sign wonderkid; Man United, Spurs latest

147 4 minutes read


As the summer window enters July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs so far. The Gunners believe they have finally reached a full agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice for £105m, and are also close to sealing a £40million deal for Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz, to take their spending beyond £200m. They have now been linked with Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson and English wonderkid Alex Matos. while Hakim Ziyech’s move away from Stamford Bridge has collapsed. United hope to follow up Mount’s arrival with a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana, with a breakthrough made over his fee as David de Gea has so far failed to agree a new contract.


