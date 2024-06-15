Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd make Branthwaite bid; Eze to Tottenham update; Chelsea seal Olise deal

Arsenal are considering striker targets, with the summer transfer window now officially open. The Gunners have learned what it will take to prise Viktor Gyokeres away from Sporting Lisbon after reportedly holding talks over Victor Osimhen, with Santiago Gimenez, Joshua Zirkzee and Nico Williams among their other attacking options as elsewhere they also target the likes of Eberechi Eze, Andriy Lunin, Youssouf Fofana and Martin Zubimendi.