Transfer news LIVE! Gyokeres to Arsenal FC update; Sane offer; Liverpool face Wirtz blow; Man Utd, Chelsea latest

Liverpool face late competition from Real Madrid for Florian Wirtz, despite submitting their first bid, reportedly worth €100million (£85m) plus add-ons, for the Bayer Leverkusen star. They are close to wrapping up deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, though, and are ready to rival Chelsea for Frankfurt frontman Hugo Ekitike and have begun talks over an £84m deal. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!