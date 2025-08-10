49
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC agree Eze deal; Isak to Liverpool twist; Man Utd get Beleba boost; Chelsea latest

2025-08-10Last Updated: 2025-08-10
Chelsea are leading the race to sign Garnacho and will re-enter the market for a centre-back after Levi Colwill suffered a serious knee injury. Tottenham are targeting a creative player after losing James Maddison to his own serious knee injury, and have interest in Nico Paz. Liverpool have sold Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabia and their pursuit of Alexander Isak appears to be entering a crucial stage, with Newcastle adamant their star striker will be sold. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!


