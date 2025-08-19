Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal FC ready for Eze breakthrough; Liverpool set Isak deadline; Simons to Chelsea twist

Man United’s interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba was thought to have cooled because of the asking price, but it has been reported that a deal could be revived. Elsewhere, Chelsea are in talks to sell Nicolas Jackson and have been set an ultimatum by RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons. Meanwhile Spurs have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Man City winger Savinho. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!