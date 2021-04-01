TSMC to invest $100-billion to meet chip demand

Image: TSMC

TSMC said it plans to invest US$100-billion (R1.5-trillion) over the next three years to increase capacity at its chip-making plants, days after Intel announced a $20-billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity.

Taiwan’s TSMC is the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple and Qualcomm.

“We are entering a period of higher growth as the multi-year megatrends of 5G and high-performance computing are expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years,” the company said in a statement.

“In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic also accelerates digitalisation in every aspect,” it said.  — Reported by Ben Blanchard, (c) 2021 Reuters

Source

Related Articles

Marco Rubio sides with Amazon workers – TechCrunch

3 weeks ago

Amazon Prime Video joins Netflix on DStv’s Explora Ultra

28 Feb 2021

SEND-IT Bike Box Review | MTB

12 Feb 2021

Huawei Matebook X Pro Review: Compact Companion

4 days ago
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo