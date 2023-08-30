Andy Murray among six British players to record first-round wins without dropping a set

FLUSHING MEADOWS — Jodie Burrage rounded off a remarkable clean sweep as all six British players advanced to the second round of the US Open on Tuesday without dropping a set.

After Lily Miyazaki won her first-round match as the sole Brit on Monday, it was Katie Boulter who got the ball rolling on Tuesday with a convincing 6-4, 6-0 victory over Diane Parry.

“Hopefully I’ve started everyone off well today,” she told Sky Sports afterwards, and that proved to be the case, with Cameron Norrie, Andy Murray and Dan Evans all going on to record straight-set wins before Burrage made it a perfect seven, beating world No 38 Anna Blinkova to ensure all British players in the singles draws advanced.

And like Boulter and Miyazaki, the latter also winning in straight sets the day prior, Burrage enjoyed her maiden US Open win on what is her debut in New York.

Related Article

“It’s been a really good day for all of us,” said Burrage. Definitely, I did feel the pressure, but it’s also a really good day and it puts you in a better mood when other people are winning. It makes you believe that you can do it a little bit more I think as well.

“I was very much following the all results. I sat in the changing room. They have a little room with about six TVs. I had Andy and Jack on there and followed the other girls this morning.

“I was back at the hotel for Bolts’ match but watched her online. Supporting the others, to know what’s going on and not think about me too much. Especially a day like today where you’re hanging around a lot, you can get inside your own head a little bit I think and think about the match too much.”

Earlier in the day, Murray won his 200th grand slam match with a three-set victory over fiery Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, a winner here in 2012, overcame an unorthodox and awkward opponent 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 to become the eighth male player in the Open era to reach the double-century.

It may have been a straight-sets win but, typically with Murray, there was plenty of drama and even a VAR controversy, the first of its kind at Flushing Meadows.

Murray, who came into the event having recovered from an abdominal tear, dominated the first set but a flat passage of play saw him fall a break down in the second as Moutet, all slices and drop shots, began to impose himself.

However, Murray had a let-off when Moutet double-faulted on set point, and then a lucky net cord helped the Scot break back.

Murray was back in full irritant mode and it got to Moutet, who smashed his racket on the floor, twice, as the second set got away from him.

Moutet suffered a nasty fall on the baseline, landing on his racket hand, but was able to continue and saved four break points in his next service game.

But Murray struck at the next opportunity and served out for victory – following a video replay check for a double-bounce which, embarrassingly for organisers who introduced it this year, proved inconclusive – in just under three hours.

“He’s one of the most skilful players on the tour, with so many ways to disrupt you, and he always causes a little bit of chaos,” said the 36-year-old.

Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during his first round match against France’s Corentin Moutet (Photo: Reuters)

“I hope it was entertaining, there were some fun points, so I’m happy to get through in straight sets.

“It was a long one, but the way we play it was probably always going to be like that. Three hours is a lot shorter than some of my matches!”

Murray will meet Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who saved three match points in a five-setter against Alex Molcan, in the second round.

Out on Court 12, No 26 seed Evans recorded a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory to see off Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan.

Draper meanwhile wrapped up his win in just over two hours, knocking out Radu Albot 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

“Definitely having other Brits do well in the draw is amazing for British tennis. You always say it, but we can all push each other to be better.

“I don’t think there should be any difference. Seeing other players do well that I’m training with on a daily basis makes me really happy because I see what they’re going through, their journey. I wish them all the best and hopefully we can all support each other moving forward in big tournaments like this.

“Those guys [Murray, Norrie, Evans] have been incredible role models for me and good support. When I’m around, they make me feel comfortable, especially on the tour, because you’re in the locker rooms and you don’t know many people. As a young guy, feeling welcome is obviously quite nice.

“It’s nice to be around great players like them. They’re still doing amazingly well. I’m just very lucky to have them, I suppose.”

Additional reporting from PA