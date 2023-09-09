45
31
46
2
22
16
7
50
48
14
26
39
11
23
30
10
8
38
24
43
35
33
20
49
29
37
18
9
15
47
44
25
1
40
4
34
3
13
32
5
21

US Open: Novak Djokovic edges towards 24th grand slam title after straight-sets win over Ben Shelton

144 2 minutes read


N

ew York warms to its favourites quickly and, in Ben Shelton, the US Open faithful has unearthed another.

The 20-year-old, in his first semi-final af any kind on the ATP Tour, was facing up to the ultimate David versus Goliath contest.


Source link

144 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Edwards insists Luton have enough to stay in the Premier League despite third successive defeat

Edwards insists Luton have enough to stay in the Premier League despite third successive defeat

Women’s World Cup: Sarina Wiegman ready to make changes in bid to rejuvenate Lionesses

Women’s World Cup: Sarina Wiegman ready to make changes in bid to rejuvenate Lionesses

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Ex-Town midfielder Turner sees similarities between current Luton squad and his top flight Hatters

Ex-Town midfielder Turner sees similarities between current Luton squad and his top flight Hatters

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo