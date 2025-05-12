Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER TOUR’ Shatters Records at SoFi Stadium

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated COWBOY CARTER TOUR concluded its five-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last night, drawing a record-breaking crowd of over 217,000 fans. The tour’s opening stretch set the stage for what’s shaping up to be one of the most groundbreaking tours of her career.

Each nearly three-hour performance was a celebration of soul and cultural dynamism, featuring a mix of reimagined classics from Beyoncé’s catalog and songs from her Grammy-winning album, COWBOY CARTER. The shows, which were all sold out, unfolded as carefully choreographed chapters, with stunning visuals that enhanced the powerful music.

With over a million fans set to attend the global tour, critics are hailing it as Beyoncé’s best live show yet. GQ lauded her as “our greatest living performer,” while The New York Times described the show as a joyful extravaganza of reclamation, both personal and musical. The Guardian emphasized her role in reshaping pop culture, calling the show a sweeping spectacle that redefines country music and American identity.

Fashion also took center stage, with Beyoncé donning custom designs by top brands like Mugler, Dolce & Gabbana, and Loewe, fusing Western aesthetics with futuristic flair. Fans embraced the theme, turning SoFi Stadium into a glittering celebration of rhinestone boots, wide-brimmed hats, and fringe.

Beyoncé now holds the record for most performances at SoFi Stadium by any artist, with the venue commemorating the milestone with a custom helmet and a donation to her BeyGOOD Foundation. The COWBOY CARTER TOUR continues across the globe, next stopping in Chicago, before heading to cities like New Jersey, London, Paris, and Houston.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

July 26, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium