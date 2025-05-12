Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER TOUR’ Shatters Records at SoFi Stadium
Beyoncé’s highly anticipated COWBOY CARTER TOUR concluded its five-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last night, drawing a record-breaking crowd of over 217,000 fans. The tour’s opening stretch set the stage for what’s shaping up to be one of the most groundbreaking tours of her career.
Each nearly three-hour performance was a celebration of soul and cultural dynamism, featuring a mix of reimagined classics from Beyoncé’s catalog and songs from her Grammy-winning album, COWBOY CARTER. The shows, which were all sold out, unfolded as carefully choreographed chapters, with stunning visuals that enhanced the powerful music.
With over a million fans set to attend the global tour, critics are hailing it as Beyoncé’s best live show yet. GQ lauded her as “our greatest living performer,” while The New York Times described the show as a joyful extravaganza of reclamation, both personal and musical. The Guardian emphasized her role in reshaping pop culture, calling the show a sweeping spectacle that redefines country music and American identity.
Fashion also took center stage, with Beyoncé donning custom designs by top brands like Mugler, Dolce & Gabbana, and Loewe, fusing Western aesthetics with futuristic flair. Fans embraced the theme, turning SoFi Stadium into a glittering celebration of rhinestone boots, wide-brimmed hats, and fringe.
Beyoncé now holds the record for most performances at SoFi Stadium by any artist, with the venue commemorating the milestone with a custom helmet and a donation to her BeyGOOD Foundation. The COWBOY CARTER TOUR continues across the globe, next stopping in Chicago, before heading to cities like New Jersey, London, Paris, and Houston.
COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
July 26, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
