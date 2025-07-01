48
Clipse Unveil Tracklist for ‘LET GOD SORT EM OUT’

Clipse has officially revealed the tracklist for LET GOD SORT EM OUT, their first album as a duo in over fifteen years. The highly anticipated project arrives July 11 and boasts an impressive lineup of guest features, including Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Nas, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, The-Dream, Ab-Liva, and Stove God Cooks.

01 – The Birds Don’t Sing Feat. John Legend & Voices of Fire

02 – Chains & Whips Feat. Kendrick Lamar

03 – P.O.V. Feat. Tyler, The Creator 

04 – So Be It Pt. II 

05 – Ace Trumpets

06 – All Things Considered Feat. The-Dream & Pharrell Williams

07 – M.T.B.T.T.F. 

08 – E.B.I.T.D.A. Feat. Pharrell Williams 

09 – F.I.C.O. Feat. Stove God Cooks

10 – Inglorious Bastards Feat. Ab-Liva

11 – So Far Ahead FEAT. Pharrell Williams 

12 – Let God Sort Em Out / Chandeliers Feat. Nas

13 – By The Grace Of God Feat. Pharrell Williams

To support the new album, Pusha T and Malice are hitting the road for their first U.S. tour together in nearly two decades. The Let God Sort Em Out Tour kicks off August 3 in Boston and will make stops in major cities including New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, and their hometown of Virginia Beach.

The album marks a major return for the legendary Virginia duo, whose sharp lyricism and Pharrell-backed production helped define 2000s rap. Tickets and VIP packages for the tour are available now at letgodsortemout.com.


