Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G to Headline

The Coachella 2026 lineup has officially arrived, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G headlining both weekends of the festival set for April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California.

This year’s highlights include the world premiere of “Anyma presents Æden,” alongside major performances from Giveon, Teddy Swims, Central Cee, The Strokes, Labrinth, Young Thug, BIGBANG, and FKA Twigs.

Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT through Coachella’s official site, while YouTube will once again serve as the exclusive livestream partner, bringing the desert festival experience to fans worldwide.