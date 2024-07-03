Cory Gunz Unleashes Rapid Fire Bars For “On The Radar” Freestyle

Today, On The Radar dropped the video for Cory Gunz’s “On The Radar” Freestyle. The visual shows the multi-platinum selling recording artist alongside fellow Militia members Black Saun, Whispers and RMK as he delivers rapid fire bars for four minutes straight, over a mash-up beat of previously released tracks, “Scenario” and “Rick Owens x Nike Tech.”

Cory’s “On The Radar” Freestyle comes after the release of the video for “NaySay”which pays homage to legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah by replaying the beat of one of the biggest songs of rap’s Golden Era, “Ice Cream.” The video for“NaySay,” followed the release of Cory’s latest mixtape, Loosie Pack 3 which features guest appearances by Jim Jones, Chris Rivers, Jae’won, Whispers and more. Four of Loosie Pack 3’s previously released tracks, “Real Rights,” “Die Slowly,” “Laundry” and “Rick Owens x Nike Tech,” have quickly become fan-favorite songs and received playlisting on Apple Music’s Base:Line, BARS, Football, Basketball and Underground Hip-Hop Essentials.

Loosie Pack 3 is the third installment of the Loosie Pack mixtape series which began to drop last fall. The first installment, Loosie Pack contained features from veteran rapper Styles P, frequent collaborator Whispers and others. The second installment, Loosie Pack 2 followed with the revered track “3 Staxx” and contained appearances from Nino Man, RMK and more.





