Fat Joe Performs at Reverly Festival to Celebrate Jeeter’s New York Launch

Bronx-born rapper Fat Joe surprised guests with an impromptu performance at the Reverly Festival and cannabis trade show on Saturday, September 13. The hip hop icon joined his friends from Jeeter at their booth to celebrate the cannabis brand’s launch in New York.

Jeeter, the top-selling cannabis pre-roll brand in North America with NBA legend Dwyane Wade among its investors, officially entered New York stores on September 5. Fat Joe’s performance added star power to a week of festivities marking Jeeter’s debut in the state.

Earlier in the week, Grammy-nominated rapper Fabolous performed at Jeeter’s rooftop launch party at Somewhere Nowhere on September 8. Together, the events underscored Jeeter’s high-profile arrival in New York’s growing cannabis market.