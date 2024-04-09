Jennifer Lopez Rocks $620 Pair of ‘Dirty Jeans’ in NYC

It appears dirty is the new chic, or maybe not, but if you let Jennifer Lopez tell it, she’s about to reignite a trend that’s not as clean as one would think for the pop diva. While on a stroll in NYC, one of the world’s fashion capitals, she wore a pair of dirty denim jeans this past weekend.

Now, if you think maybe the jeans were stained that way, maybe so, but they were faded with streaks all over the denim. And get this: these were light-washed by Acne Studios and cost an excellent $620.

Lopez, 54, knows how to mix and match because she wore a blue Intimissimi Modal cashmere turtleneck top that only set her back $59 bucks. She also wore a dope navy peacoat to keep her warm during the outing, which was unbuttoned, hence not missing the dirty denim. Of course, the accessory game was on point, with a powder blue Chanel purse being carried effortlessly. Overall, it was a confident look for the superstar, dirty denim or not.

As of late, J-Lo has been spending a lot of time in New York City with her A-list actor and director husband, Ben Affleck, while they search for an apartment to rent. Earlier this month, they were apparently checking out a $ 45,000-a-month 6-bedroom apartment on the Upper East Side. I wonder if she had on those jeans during that tour.

Check out the look below and let us know if you would rock this fit.

