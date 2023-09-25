MC Hammer Shuts Down Haters Over “One-Hit Wonder” Accusation

MC Hammer shut down a hater on Twitter, over the weekend, who foolishly labeled him a “one hit wonder.” ICYMI: The world was in a trance with Hammer who had every huge endorsement (before it was a thing), had kids fainting a la Michael Jackson style and put on a jaw-dropping show before The Renaissance Tour was created. Hammer dropped his credentials, before rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy.jumped in to verify Hammer’s legend status in the game.

After sharing a video from the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia, one fan told him to stay in his lane. “He’s a ‘has been’ who knows fuck all about what is going on in Australia. He should stick to holding his own government accountable, like the cocaine owner in the White House,” they wrote. MC Hammer fired back: “Ouuuch! Might I remind you that a ‘has been’ is bigger than a ‘Never Was’” From there, another user labeled him a “one hit wonder,” to which he responded: “I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder.”

Chuck D joined in the convo in defense of Hammer. “More importantly I saw 15,000 -20,000 arena people…get exhausted and worn out watching you @mchammer while singing those hits. Yes NEWGENS it did happen years on end. No myth no hype,” he wrote. MC Hammer replied: “Always appreciate you and our journey @MrChuckD.” Check out two of the posts below.

The “one hit” the aforementioned fan was referencing was likely Hammer’s iconic 1990 song, “U Can’t Touch This,” which samples the opening riff of Rick James’ 1981 single “Super Freak.” The hit won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. It was also the first rap song to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Record of the Year at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in 1991.

Know the ledge.

I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder 🤔 https://t.co/vxmSwgbCJD — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 22, 2023

Always appreciate you and our journey @MrChuckD . 🤜🏾👑🤛🏾 https://t.co/c2y35SLcC7 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 24, 2023

Salute to the legend and trendsetter MC Hammer.

