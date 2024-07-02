13
Photos: GloRilla Hosts Celebratory Party Attended by Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Yo Gotti, Mickey Guyton & More

2024-07-02
346 1 minute read

Following the 2024 BET Awards, GloRilla hosted a massive celebratory party attended by celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Shaboozey, Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, Mickey Guyton, Too $hort, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Badass, NLE Choppa, Sauce Walka, radio personality Big Boy, rap group 41, and Journey Montana.

The event celebrated GloRilla’s spectacular year, marked by a stunning BET Awards performance and the success of her singles “TGIF,” “Wanna Be,” and “Yeah! Glo.” She has also been touring with Megan Thee Stallion on the Hot Girl Summer Tour and enjoying the continued success of her project, Ehhthang Ehhthang.

The star-studded party was a testament to GloRilla’s rising influence in the music industry and her ability to bring together top artists for a night of celebration.

Glorillamegan thee stallion

