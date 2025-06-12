Slick Rick and Jonathan Mannion Reunite for Striking Visual Album Cover

Hip-hop legend Slick Rick has revealed the official cover image for his upcoming visual album, VICTORY, captured by renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion. The announcement marks a historic reunion between the two, arriving 26 years after Mannion shot the cover for Slick Rick’s 1999 multi-platinum album The Art of Storytelling.

Photographed at Slick Rick’s New York home, the VICTORY cover radiates elegance and authenticity, merging his timeless fashion and storytelling legacy with an elevated sense of cultural pride. The portrait showcases Rick’s signature regal style while opening a new chapter in visual narrative and hip-hop expression.

“Stepping back behind Mannion’s lens after all these years was a powerful full-circle moment,” said Slick Rick. “What we have created together goes beyond just a photograph — it’s about creativity’s impact and inspiring the next.”

Mannion, celebrated for his legendary hip-hop imagery, emphasized the significance of their latest collaboration. “Working with Rick the Ruler again was nothing short of an honor. From The Art of Storytelling to VICTORY, we’ve traced a full arc — one that spans decades of influence and innovation.”

Releasing during Juneteenth and Black Music Month, VICTORY aims to reflect themes of resilience, artistry, and Black excellence. Executive produced by Idris Elba and directed by Meji Alabi, the visual album will combine new music with immersive cinematic storytelling, continuing Slick Rick’s trailblazing tradition of blending lyrical mastery with visual art.

As the portrait of VICTORY circulates, anticipation builds for a project that not only honors Slick Rick’s past but also sets the tone for the next evolution in hip-hop culture.