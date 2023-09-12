WATCH: Steve Harvey Shuts Down Rumors His Wife Ruined His Previous Marriage

Steve Harvey defends his wife after more rumors and allegations swirling online. The latest is Marjorie Harvey was the reason his previous marriage ended.

“Quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t,” Harvey said on his morning radio show. “Marjorie and I got together in 2006. We had nothing when I asked her to marry me and wanted to get married in 2007. Do you know what I was doing in 2007? Nothing. We had four stations, we built this. This woman got down in that foxhole with me and turned this into something. In 2007 we got married, in 2008, we found out someone had stolen my tax returns and we were $22 million in debt.

“But in 2009, I got Family Feud. In 2009, the book came out. This woman got in the hole and built this with me. She ain’t steal nothing, and I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl.”

You can hear Harvey address the rumors below.

Last week, Harvey also spoke in defense of his wife after rumors of cheating swirled online. Harvey addressed the rumors at Invest Fest.

“Before I get started, just let me say I’m fine,” Harvey said as he came to the stage. “We’re fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do because we’re fine. Lord have mercy.”

Marjorie also added her own statement on Instagram, “My husband I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

You can see both below.





